United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,994 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBMM stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.06.

