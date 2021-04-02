United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $4.93 Million Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,004 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 14,285 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on Western Digital from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.44. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

