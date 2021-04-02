United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $5.45 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 994.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,214 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 58.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $301.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.77 and a 200-day moving average of $335.74. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $177.77 and a one year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

