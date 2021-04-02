United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of TG Therapeutics worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,827,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,308,000 after buying an additional 3,865,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,556,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after purchasing an additional 871,567 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,259,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,830,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,646.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGTX shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $48.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.