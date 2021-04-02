United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,829 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 1.36% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBMJ opened at $25.68 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.78.

