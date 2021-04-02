United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,208 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Growth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $10,118,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in RingCentral by 2,486.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 65,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,807,000 after buying an additional 62,927 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Ratan Capital Management LP increased its holdings in RingCentral by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 66,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,060,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RNG. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.52.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $305.01 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.99 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of -247.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.04.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.71, for a total value of $930,627.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,027,254.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 10,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.97, for a total transaction of $4,038,767.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,485,013.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,099 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,450. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.