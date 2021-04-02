United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 393.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,708 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

GPC opened at $116.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.55. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $57.87 and a 12-month high of $118.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. TheStreet lowered Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.43.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

