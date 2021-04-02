United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,311 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of Lumentum worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 253.6% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $9,064,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $489,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,530. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $92.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.28.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

