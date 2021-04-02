United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

