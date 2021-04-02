United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 12,460 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,460 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SPMD stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $47.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.