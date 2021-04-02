United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 2,432 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 694,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,030,000 after purchasing an additional 337,553 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $97.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $98.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

