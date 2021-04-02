United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 282 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 32.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 27,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1,042.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 421,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,072,000 after purchasing an additional 384,179 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 225,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,532,000 after buying an additional 14,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 7,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.91, for a total transaction of $3,660,133.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,468,006.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TYL. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.50.

NYSE:TYL opened at $431.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 94.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.38 and a 12-month high of $479.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $436.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.43.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.