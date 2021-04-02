United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 4,583 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Fortinet by 12,525.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20,381,220 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Fortinet by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,220,000 after acquiring an additional 727,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fortinet by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,486,000 after acquiring an additional 138,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fortinet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,434,000 after acquiring an additional 292,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,951,000 after acquiring an additional 157,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $186.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.22. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.79 and a fifty-two week high of $193.84. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FTNT. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Pritchard Capital cut their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.16.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,231 shares of company stock valued at $11,876,249 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

