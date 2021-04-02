United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 629 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,175 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT stock opened at $200.72 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $201.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $100.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.90.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,028 shares of company stock worth $4,128,843 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

