United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 94,846 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,846 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 45,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 51,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $38.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.90. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $38.71.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.