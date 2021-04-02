United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,719 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of United Rentals worth $23,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of URI stock opened at $331.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $303.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.78. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.69 and a twelve month high of $339.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

