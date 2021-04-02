United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Short Interest Down 14.6% in March

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the February 28th total of 3,490,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 753,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,334,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,025,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in United Rentals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,047,000 after buying an additional 446,646 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,262,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 110.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,825,000 after buying an additional 155,677 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of URI traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $331.71. 771,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $86.69 and a twelve month high of $339.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.78.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

