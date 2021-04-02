United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 660,500 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the February 28th total of 779,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $73,434.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,284.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in United States Cellular by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,056 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. 15.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 95,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,556. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $37.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). United States Cellular had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. United States Cellular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

