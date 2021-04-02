UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,239,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,222 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.34% of UnitedHealth Group worth $1,135,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 128 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH traded down $5.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $367.07. 2,977,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $226.03 and a 1-year high of $380.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $346.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,612 shares of company stock worth $6,777,233 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.