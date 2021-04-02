UnlimitedIP (UIP) Achieves Market Cap of $15.15 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $15.15 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00052640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,119.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.77 or 0.00666638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00069755 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00028242 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP is a token. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,332,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

