uPlexa Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded up 32.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One uPlexa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. uPlexa has a market cap of $878,568.32 and approximately $2,176.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, uPlexa has traded up 19.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000136 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

UPX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

