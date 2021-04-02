UpToken (UP) 1-Day Volume Hits $140.00

UpToken (CURRENCY:UP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. UpToken has a total market cap of $579,615.50 and approximately $140.00 worth of UpToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UpToken token can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UpToken has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UpToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00054636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020089 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 754.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.33 or 0.00676908 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00070036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00028641 BTC.

UpToken Token Profile

UpToken (CRYPTO:UP) is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. UpToken’s total supply is 184,638,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,540,250 tokens. UpToken’s official Twitter account is @UpToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UpToken is /r/UpToken . The official website for UpToken is uptoken.org

Buying and Selling UpToken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UpToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UpToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UpToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UpToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UpToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.