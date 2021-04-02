Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.68 Million

Equities analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will report $33.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.25 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $31.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year sales of $134.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.86 million to $137.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $138.42 million, with estimates ranging from $132.56 million to $143.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBA shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $689.16 million, a PE ratio of 77.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,767,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,363,000 after acquiring an additional 396,430 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 170,909 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 282,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 106,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 73,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

