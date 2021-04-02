Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.68

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.68 and traded as high as $13.95. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 4,747 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $548.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

