URU Metals (LON:URU) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $250.01

URU Metals Limited (LON:URU) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 250.01 ($3.27) and traded as low as GBX 230 ($3.00). URU Metals shares last traded at GBX 260 ($3.40), with a volume of 6,106 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 259.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 250.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97. The company has a market cap of £4.28 million and a P/E ratio of -1.70.

URU Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, oil, gold, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited in March 2011.

