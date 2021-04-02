Urus (URUS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.92 Million

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Urus coin can currently be bought for $19.38 or 0.00032538 BTC on exchanges. Urus has a market cap of $9.11 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Urus has traded up 36.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00074848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.21 or 0.00280679 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.21 or 0.00814476 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00090873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00028319 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010094 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

