USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Short Interest Up 34.2% in March

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the February 28th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ USAK opened at $20.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08. USA Truck has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.70 million, a P/E ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that USA Truck will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on USAK. TheStreet raised shares of USA Truck from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 226,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 156,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 57,285 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 148,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 87,054 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 30,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 89,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

