USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.29

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and traded as high as $5.91. USD Partners shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 142,541 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $159.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, insider Keith Benson sold 10,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $48,554.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 2.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in USD Partners during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in USD Partners by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners Company Profile (NYSE:USDP)

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

