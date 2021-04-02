USDJ (USDJ) Price Hits $1.11

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00001860 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. USDJ has a total market cap of $16.49 million and $5.73 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00073615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.29 or 0.00286910 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006710 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.84 or 0.00820478 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00091894 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010253 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.