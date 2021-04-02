USDK 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $165.23 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, USDK has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001702 BTC on exchanges. USDK has a market cap of $28.91 million and $165.23 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About USDK

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

