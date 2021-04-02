USDX Hits Market Cap of $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005734 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011183 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000140 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

