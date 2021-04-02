USDx stablecoin (USDX) Market Cap Achieves $7.07 Million

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One USDx stablecoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDx stablecoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. USDx stablecoin has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDx stablecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,584.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.95 or 0.00995140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.85 or 0.00417640 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00062677 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001095 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00018166 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000755 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001408 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Coin Profile

USDx stablecoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 coins. The official website for USDx stablecoin is dforce.network . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . The Reddit community for USDx stablecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dForceNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDx stablecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDx stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDx stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDx stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.