Utrust Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.04 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Utrust coin can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a total market cap of $279.00 million and $16.04 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 15.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00052671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00020196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,059% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.40 or 0.00662164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00069681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00028024 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (UTK) is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

