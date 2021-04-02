v.systems Reaches Market Cap of $117.27 Million (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, v.systems has traded 89.6% higher against the US dollar. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. v.systems has a market cap of $117.27 million and approximately $15.18 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day.
v.systems Profile
v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,166,742,941 coins and its circulating supply is 2,243,134,477 coins. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems.
Buying and Selling v.systems
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade v.systems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy v.systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
