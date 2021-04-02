Vai (VAI) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Vai has a total market cap of $159.79 million and $1.17 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai token can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00001567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00066868 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.78 or 0.00295228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $452.38 or 0.00764139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00089825 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00029052 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010050 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 172,255,069 tokens. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

