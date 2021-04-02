Validity Reaches Market Cap of $17.79 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Validity has a total market capitalization of $17.79 million and $1.42 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Validity has traded up 57.2% against the dollar. One Validity coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.19 or 0.00006987 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00066518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.93 or 0.00311929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006792 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.42 or 0.00754948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00089828 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00029975 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010116 BTC.

About Validity

Validity’s total supply is 4,271,248 coins and its circulating supply is 4,247,963 coins. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

