ValiRx (LON:VAL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.91

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 21.91 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 21.98 ($0.29). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 20.75 ($0.27), with a volume of 383,974 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £13.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 21.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Get ValiRx alerts:

In related news, insider Martin Lampshire bought 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £10,120 ($13,221.84).

ValiRx plc, a biotechnology oncology focused company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and associated biomarkers for cancer in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, an anti-cancer therapeutic that is in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer and other indications of hormone induced unregulated growth, including endometriosis; VAL301, a reformulation of VAL201, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of women with endometriosis; and VAL401, a reformulation of generic drug Risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ValiRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ValiRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.