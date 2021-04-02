Valueworks LLC Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Valueworks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000. Oasis Petroleum comprises 1.3% of Valueworks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 50.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,060,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 354,898 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shenkman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000.

Shares of OAS stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.44. 138,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,648. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $65.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th.

OAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

