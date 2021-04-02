Valueworks LLC Trims Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Valueworks LLC decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.5% of Valueworks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Valueworks LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.04.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,514,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,837,818. The stock has a market cap of $83.49 billion, a PE ratio of 68.50, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

