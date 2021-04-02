VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average of $31.81. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $32.62.

