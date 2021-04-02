VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3,502.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35,020 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

GDX stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $45.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.12.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

