VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF stock opened at $68.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.77 and its 200 day moving average is $67.12. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a one year low of $51.44 and a one year high of $71.15.

