Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,041 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,310,000 after buying an additional 314,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.75. 9,224,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,971,389. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $31.59 and a twelve month high of $50.14.

