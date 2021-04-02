Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 229,462 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $45,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,440,342,000 after buying an additional 1,515,179 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,004 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 16,176,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,586,000 after purchasing an additional 265,460 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $730,152,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,722,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $687,621,000 after buying an additional 1,578,783 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $52.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.49.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

