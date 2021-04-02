Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

VPL stock opened at $82.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day moving average is $77.01. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

