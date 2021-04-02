Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Raised by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 154.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $261.38 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.52 and a fifty-two week high of $269.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.90.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.