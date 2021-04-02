Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,710 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $101.60 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $67.59 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.66.

