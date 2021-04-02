Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $190.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.88. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $103.29 and a 52 week high of $190.75.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

