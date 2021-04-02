Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Holdings Lifted by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 375.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,647 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

BIV stock opened at $88.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.16. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.41 and a 52 week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

