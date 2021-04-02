Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Position Lessened by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,311 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $102.25 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $93.76 and a 12-month high of $113.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.279 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

